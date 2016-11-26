Jackson Trethaway, Jr.,

The Kingston, Pennsylvania, native was the only son of the late Jackson and Doris (Bortz) Trethaway.

Survivors include his sister Claire T. Oldham and her husband, George E. Oldham III, of Johnson City, as well as numerous loving family members.

The Kingston High School alumni continued his education at Wyndam College in Putney, Vermont. Retiring from a retail management career, he moved to be with family in Johnson City.

In recent years, he was honored to receive two significant awards that recognize those who have maintained excellent self-care standards for insulin dependent, or Type I, diabetes; the 50 Year Medal from the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, and the Eli Lily 50 Year Diabetes Journey Award Medal.

The family sincerely thanks all those who have provided Mr. Trethaway with generous medical care and friendship. A private memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania, therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation toward a cure for Type I Diabetes, www.jdrf.org or JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Trethaway family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Trethaway family. (423) 282-1521