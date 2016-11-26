Harry L. Rabb

He is survived by one daughter, Sarah Rabb; one brother, JD Rabb, of Alaska; one sister, Rilda Dunavent, of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pearl Rabb; two brothers, Lee Rabb, and Frank Rabb.

Friends and family are asked to meet Saturday, November 26, 2016, at 3pm, at Limestone FWB Church Cemetery, for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.