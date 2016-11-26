logo

Dorothy Neole Wilson Bowman

• Today at 12:44 PM

NASHVILLE - Dorothy Neole Wilson Bowman, 98, Nashville, TN entered into rest Friday, November 18, 2016 at Alive Hospice in Madison, TN. Formally of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Byron Wilson and Cleo Wilson Strobel. Mrs. Bowman was a long time member of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren. A true servant of God, she loved helping others and serving her Lord. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Bowman, her son, James D. Bowman, an infant daughter, and her brother, Millard Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three beloved grandchildren, Dale D. Bowman, Susan D. C’de Baca (Conrad), and James D. Bowman (Jeannie); daughter-in-law, Betty Dale Bowman; great-grandchildren, John Hill, Jefferson Richardson, Simeon C’de Baca, Samuel C’de Baca, David Bowman, Matthew Bowman and Caleb Bowman; sisters, Helen Shore, Violet Tischer, Lily Clem (John) and Gloria Russell (Frank).

The family would like to express appreciation to Mrs. Bowman’s friends in Johnson City, Knob Creek Church of the Brethren and Maybelle Carter for the love and friendship shared with Dorothy over the years.

A private family committal service was held at Washington County Memory Gardens. The family requests memorial contributions are given to Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the Haven of Mercy Ministries, PO Box 5490, Johnson City, TN 37602.

Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bowman family during this difficult time.