Betty Hensley “Grandmammy” Mumpower

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Luther E. Mumpower in 2005; and brothers, Carroll D. Hensley, and John F. Hensley.

Betty was a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church. She worked at ITT-North electric, Sperry Corp, Texas Instruments, and several childcare agencies. Betty enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing and volunteering at Holston Habitat ReStore.

She is survived by her son, Dwight E. Mumpower and wife Doris; grandchildren, Dwight E. Mumpower, Jr., and Amber R. Mumpower; brothers, Paul J. Greene and wife Joyce, and Horace E. Hensley and wife Clara; sister, Judy Harper and husband James W. “Tootie”; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends; and her two favorite dogs, Bubba J “BJ” and Lil-bit “Blackie”.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Rehabilitation – Kingsport and Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital for the care and compassion provided during her illness.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2016, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at 3:00 pm in the Garden of Everlasting Life I with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating. The family requests that everyone attending the graveside service should meet directly at the graveside.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the local animal shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.