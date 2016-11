Mr. James “Carl” Lambert, 84, Johnson City

In addition to his parents, James Lambert was preceded in death by his first wife, Inez Lambert; a daughter, Carol Hicks; brother, Joe Lambert; sister, Sue Rodefer and great-grandson, Devan Hicks.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of three years, Sarah Lambert; three grandchildren, Shannon & husband Kevin Buchanan, Scott & wife Brandi Hicks and Sheri Hicks; sister Patsy Overstreet; brother Jerry Lambert; six great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens from 2:00-3:00pm on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Marcus Battaglia, officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, November 28, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to Mr. Lambert’s family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com