Mr. Edward Marshal Renfro II

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lori Renfro of the home; two sisters, Catherine Renfro and Patricia Spicer; many special friends; and his furbaby, his dog, Kasha.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Renfro.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City. The family will greet friends and share memories from 5:00PM until the service hour in the funeral home chapel. A Graveside Service will take place in Abingdon, Maryland at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Renfro family during this difficult time.