Mr. Edward Marshal Renfro II

• Updated Today at 4:12 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Edward Marshal Renfro, II, 55, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Dover, Delaware, he was a son of Marion L. Sealover Renfro and the late Edward Marshal Renfro, TSGT (retired). Mr. Renfro proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He later worked as a supervisor at Phillips Concrete for over twelve years. Mr. Renfro was a good man who was a hard worker, and was passionate about riding his Harley-Davidson with his friends. He was loved by all and enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lori Renfro of the home; two sisters, Catherine Renfro and Patricia Spicer; many special friends; and his furbaby, his dog, Kasha.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Renfro.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00PM on Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City. The family will greet friends and share memories from 5:00PM until the service hour in the funeral home chapel. A Graveside Service will take place in Abingdon, Maryland at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Renfro family during this difficult time.