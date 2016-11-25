In 1957 Elizabeth married George DeYoung and together they raised a family of four children: Darrell George, Dwayne Curtis, Dana Peter, and Dawn Elizabeth. After living in many places, they finally settled in South Florida and East Tennessee. Elizabeth loved her wonderful daughters-in-law, Susan, Suze, Joan and her son-in-law, Dan Winters.

George passed away in 2003, but was able to enjoy and love his ten grandchildren: Erik, Jennifer, Kyle, Dustin, Amy, Jason, Amanda, Connor DeYoung, and Richard and Danny Winters. Elizabeth was further blessed with great grandchildren Kyla DeYoung, Riley and Reese Rutherford, Ryland and Hailey Carte and Scarlett DeYoung.

Elizabeth enjoyed a long and happy nursing career, having gone back to school when her youngest attended preschool. She ended her career in 2000 after twelve years as an RN in the NICU at JCMC in Johnson City, Tennessee. In her widowhood, she met and married Calgarian Douglas Mackenzie Kemlo. Together they travelled and lived in the United States and Canada for seven years. They continued the travelling pattern of George and Elizabeth and travelled the world by cruise ship. Doug passed away in 2013.

Elizabeth enjoyed music and sang in choirs throughout life- praising her God and Savior. She also played the organ and/or piano at Lower Shell Creek Christian Church in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. To keep busy, she enjoyed operating Mountain View RV Park. In her spare time she had a large doll collection and business. She also quilted for her grandchildren.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Elizabeth DeYoung will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2016 at the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church. Mr. Gerald Holley, minister will officiate. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM in the church, prior to the service on Monday. Friends may also visit the residence between Noon and 6:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday prior to the service.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:45 PM on Monday, November 28, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Reformed University Ministries, 1700 N. Brown Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-8143 C/O Amanda DeYoung.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the DeYoung family. Office 423-542-2232, Obituary Line, 423-543-4917.