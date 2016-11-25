Donald Richard “Don” Munsey

Don was raised in the Wallens Creek area of Jonesville, Va., helping his family work the farm that became such an intricate part of the Munsey family. He graduated from Jonesville High School in 1961 and attended East Tennessee State University.

After his marriage to Liz, the couple returned to Lee County in Pennington Gap from Kingsport, Tenn., where he would remain until his passing. In retirement, Don worked for the Lee County School Board. Prior to his retirement, Don was produce manager of West Town Supermarket. He also worked for The Flower Gallery, Flannery and Baker’s Supermarket, Virginia Tech Extension Agency and Retail Credit.

Don loved spending time with his family. He loved to picnic, bird watch, fish, celebrate the holidays, woodwork, work on his cars and tinker.

“Papaw Munsey” also deeply loved his two grandsons. Always there for a hug and smile for them both, he was so proud of each of them.

Don was an extremely smart man and could fix anything. He enjoyed learning about any subject or project. His curiosity of how things worked led him to be creative in finding ways to making something work again.

Don was a truly caring and empathetic person. He put others needs before his own and never liked to be in the limelight.

He will be deeply missed for countless reasons, but we are all better for having him in our lives and loving him. And him loving each of us back. He is Home now, hugging the loved ones and friends who awaited his arrival in Heaven.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2016 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Rev. Tim Cradic officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Friday until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at the Wilder Cemetery in Middle Wallens Creek.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Saturday to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com Province Funeral Home of 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 is in charge of the arrangements.

