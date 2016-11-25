Dallas Dean Miller

Mr. Miller leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-nine years, Ethel Banner Miller; two sons, Ricky D. Miller and wife, Angie, and Michael D. Miller and wife, Joanna; two daughters, Kathy Cooper and husband, Larry and Diana Cousins and husband, Larry, all of Erwin; two sisters, Trula Gibson of Colorado and Gale Kramer of California; seven grandchildren, Julie Bennett, Jessica Cousins, Brittany Wills, Christian Miller, Michael Miller, Miranda Miller and Megan Miller; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 27, 2016, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service. Pastor Jeremy Green and Reverend Zach Smith will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. Funeral Service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Jamie Price, Christian Miller, Larry Cousins, Justin Wills, Ed Smith and Bobby Miller. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Cooper. Committal Service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend may assemble at the funeral home by 10:30 A. M. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

