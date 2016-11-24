Mrs. Shipley grew up in the Rocky Springs area of Piney Flats, TN and had lived all of her life there. Allie was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Piney Flats, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years J.W. Shipley; three great grandchildren Allie, Brooklyn and Chloe a brother Dalton Sells and a sister Iva Dugger. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Allen & wife Judy Shipley; three grandchildren, Robin & husband Chris Hartley, Heather & husband Matthew Coonley, Derek & wife Dawn Wagner; nine, Great Grandchildren, Dylan Wagner, Dakota Wagner, Dawson Wagner, Hannah Coonley, Madilyn Coonley, David Coonley, Emma Coonley Parker Hartley and Kyla Hartley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, November 28, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Allie Shipley will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at NHC and Carris Hospice for the care and compassion that they gave to Mrs. Shipley

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NHC recreation department.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Allie Shipley