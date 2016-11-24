Jonathan “Greg” Carrier

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Curt McKee officiating. The committal service and entombment will follow at the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Carrier, Josh Arnold, Derek Wagner, Logan Childress, Jeff Tester, and Mark Blevins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wellmont Cancer Institute, 349 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201 or charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Greg and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.