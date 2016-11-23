Mrs. Martha Broyles Dean

Mrs. Dean was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Joseph M. & Myrtle Helton Story. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Broyles and her second husband, Robert Dean, six brothers, Lionel Story, Carl Story, Hobert Story, Jerry Story, Fred Story and Richard Story, twin-sister, Patsy Williford and a sister, Carrie Rogers.

She was a member of Casi Full Gospel Church.

Mrs. Dean worked for Harris Tarkett.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim & Rhonda Broyles, Jonesborough and James Daryl & Jill Broyles, Chuckey; step-sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby & Debbie Dean and Mike & Sandy Dean; grandchildren, Emily Broyles Bishop and husband Ben, James Russell Broyles and Solomon Broyles; great-grandchild, Warren Bishop; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter & Betty Story and Robert & Valerie Story; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Center on Aging & Health for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, November 25, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Broyles, Rev. Kevin Laws and Rev. Shawn Broyles officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Casi Full Gospel Church 370 Cassi Rd. Chuckey, TN 37641.

Condolences may be sent to the Dean family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821