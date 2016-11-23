Mrs. Lockie Ketron Smith

A long time resident of Johnson City, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Smith Sr., daughter in-law Susie Smith and grandsons Jason Smith and Thomas Johnson Smith.

Survivors include three sons and one daughter: Roger Wayne Smith, Johnson City, Howard “Butch” Smith and wife Candy, North Carolina, Edward Clinton Smith and wife Cindy, Johnson City and Tammie Lee Smith; Four grandchildren Kim Tipton and husband Mike, Telford, Jessica Smith, Kentucky, Chris Presnell and Adam Smith, Johnson City and one great-granddaughter Holly Boling and husband Dustin, Johnson City.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday November 25, 2016 at 11 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is serving the Smith family. (423) 928-6111.