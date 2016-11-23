Kenneth Curry

Kenneth was a native of Mingo County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Julius Curry and Haney Bowman McNeil.

Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked in construction.

In addition to his parents we was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Curry, and sister, Carroll Sue Horne.

Survivors include his sister, Kimberly Wise, of North Carolina; and brother, Julius Ray Curry.

The family of Kenneth Edward Curry will receive friends from 12 pm to 1 pm Friday, November 25, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Oak Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm Friday under the direction of Pastor Lenny Smith. Following the service, family and friends will go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for a 2:30 pm committal service. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

