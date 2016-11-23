Ja’Kari was truly a blessing to all who knew him. He attended Berea Baptist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee and expressed a great love for the Lord. He loved singing Jesus Loves Me with Mrs. Sara and his class.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, AyonJaleea Phillips; his father, Matthew Phillips; his Nene and Pappy, Lajonya and Roger Hopkins; his Papaw Mike Phillips; his Nanny and Pepaw Camilla and Doug Osborne; his Bubby Rio Phillips; uncle and aunt Trey and Sommer Worley; his Mamaw and Papaw Cardwell Diane and Larry Cardwell; his mamaw Peggy Phillips; his Nanna Margie Hopkins and a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Memorial Services for Ja’Kari will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Camilla and Doug Osborne, 174 Eller Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Ja’kari La’Drell Phillips has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.