Mr. Clarence Rosenbaum

Mr. Rosenbaum was born in Washington County and son of the late Clarence Joseph & Ruby Rosenbaum.

Survivors include his wife, Charmie Rosenbaum; daughter, Shantelle Suits; sons, Joe Rosenbaum and Bryan Haynes; grandchildren, Dominic Rosenbaum, Breanna Suits, Hannah Suits, Haylee Suits, Kaylee Suits, Brenden Haynes, and Isiah Rosenbaum; great-granddaughter, Autumn Suits; three sisters, Lois Pickle, Mary Rosenbaum and Thelma Rosenbaum.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Rosenbaum family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821