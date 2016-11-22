logo

Mr. Clarence Rosenbaum

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Clarence Rosenbaum, age 58, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. Rosenbaum was born in Washington County and son of the late Clarence Joseph & Ruby Rosenbaum.

Survivors include his wife, Charmie Rosenbaum; daughter, Shantelle Suits; sons, Joe Rosenbaum and Bryan Haynes; grandchildren, Dominic Rosenbaum, Breanna Suits, Hannah Suits, Haylee Suits, Kaylee Suits, Brenden Haynes, and Isiah Rosenbaum; great-granddaughter, Autumn Suits; three sisters, Lois Pickle, Mary Rosenbaum and Thelma Rosenbaum.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

