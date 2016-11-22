Joe Frank Weber

Chaplain Weber served as a Veteran’s Administration chaplain for 33 years, first at the Mountain Home V.A. Center, Johnson City, Tennessee from 1967 to 1973 and then at the James A. Haley V.A. Hospital, Tampa, Florida from 1974 to 2001.

When Chaplain Weber retired December 2001 as Chief of Chaplain Service, V.A. Hospital, Tampa, Florida, he received three national awards for outstanding service. The U.S. Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs presented him with the Secretary’s Award for Excellency in Chaplaincy. He was also awarded the Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion by the Chapel of Four Chaplains, Philadelphia. The Best Practices Award from Chaplain’s Service, Veteran’s Administration Central Office, was awarded to Chaplain Weber and his Tampa V.A. chaplain colleagues.

Chaplain Weber was a Lt. Col., Retired, from the U.S. Army Reserve, having served as a Field Artillery Officer during World War II and as a Chaplain in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the bronze star.

Chaplain Weber earned degrees from Hardin Simmons University (Bachelor of Arts), New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity); and Luther Rice Seminary (Doctor of Ministry).

Chaplain Weber was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister in Coliseum Place Baptist Church, New Orleans, Louisiana in December 1949. Prior to entering the V.A. Hospital chaplaincy full-time in 1967, he held two six-year pastorates in New Mexico and Florida respectively.

Chaplain Weber was a charter trustee of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri and was a charter member/founder of the Far Eastern Gospel Crusade, Asia.

Chaplain and Mrs. Weber moved to Westminster Oaks Community, Tallahassee, Florida in February of 2008, where he ministered as a volunteer chaplain for more than four years. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2016 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929 with burial 11:00 a.m. at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. prior to service in Chapel.