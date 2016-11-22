Betty June Pierson

Betty unselfishly gave of herself to others and expected nothing in return. She was a virtuous woman who had a heart of a servant. She was a loving wife, mother, Grammy, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Claude “Cotton” Pierson; daughter, Kara Brandon Ratliff; brother, Ret. Col. William “Bill” Cunningham; and three sisters, Virginia Ruth Cunningham Bowlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Haile, and Marian Alvis.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kristi Barnhill & husband Johnny; special caregiver, Tracie (like a daughter) Gillenwater; step-daughter, Brenda Colyer; two step-sons, Daryl and Steve Pierson; two grandsons, Cayman Ratliff and Austin Barnhill; several step-grandchildren; special nieces, Lori Yeager-Salyer and Amy Perry; special nephews, John and Michael Haile; nieces, Donna and Karen Cunningham; several great nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Private committal services will be held on Wednesday (November 23, 2016) at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brother David Dotson officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis Hospice, especially Scott Murray aka “her boyfriend” and Christa Hall for the compassionate love and care given to Betty during her final days; and to Lisa McNeely for her personal care, love, and attention given to Betty.

Online condolences may be made to the Pierson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.