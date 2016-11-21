logo

Sonia Marie Willis Crumley passed away on November 20, 2016. She is preceded in death by parents Arthur T. and Mary Harmon Willis, brother Art Willis Jr., and brother-in-law Boots Ellett Sr. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Richard Crumley; sisters Joyce Willis Ellett and Jan Willis Chuey (Robert); sister-in-law Jerry Willis Crain (Ron); nieces & nephews: Cindy Chuey Sands (Tom), Bobby Chuey, Lynne Ellett Hines (Greg), Boots Ellet Jr. (Suzi), Kelly Willis, and Kristina Willis Snodgrass (Mark); special cousin Tommy Harmon; several great nieces & nephews; Goddaughter Joy Haga Jones (Jerry); and numerous close friends she loved like family.

Sonia was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She was co-owner of Colonial Heights Pharmacy for over 40 years where she built her beloved Gifts & Collectables store. Her greatest joys were giving to others and spending time with family. Sonia’s smile, generosity, humor, and positive attitude will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 22 from 4 – 6 PM at East Tennessee Funeral Home Blountville, TN. Celebration of life service to follow. A private inurnment will be held for the family. Rev. Jerry Jones presiding.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Wellmont Cancer Society PO Box 1069 Kingsport, TN. 37662

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crumley Family.