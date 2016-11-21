James was born in Johnson City to the late James and Virtie Gaddy Lambert.

James served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a manager of several grocery stores and then worked for the V.A. for some time before his retirement.

In addition to his parents, his first wife, Inez Lambert, preceded Carl in death.

Survivors include: his wife of three years, Sarah Lambert; brothers; sisters; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all administrative staff at the V.A.

The family of Mr. James “Carl” Lambert will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints, 211 Mayflower Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601. Bishop Warren Jones will officiate. A committal service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Lambert family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Lambert family. (423) 282-1521