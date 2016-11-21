Jonathan “Greg” Carrier

Greg was a graduate of Sullivan East High School Class of 1976. He was an alumnus of King College where he received his B.S. degree, and East Tennessee State University where he received his MBA. He worked for over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently with Pfizer. Greg was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 20 years. He also sang in the choir and was a lay speaker. He was a Gideon as well as a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and the Amateur Trapshooting Association. In his late teens and early twenties, Greg was involved with local stock car racing. He coached youth soccer for many years and was very involved with the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band. In recent years, he took joy in being a BBQ pitmaster and sharing his creations with friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Carter Carrier; son, Jonathan Carrier and wife Krystal; daughter, Katie Arnold and husband Josh; grandchildren, Carter Carrier, Mason Arnold, and Natalie Carrier; brother, Chris Carrier and wife Valerie; niece, Emily Dennison and husband Drew; and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Curt McKee officiating. The committal service and entombment will follow at the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Carrier, Josh Arnold, Derek Wagner, Logan Childress, Jeff Tester, and Mark Blevins.

The family would like to extend special thanks to cousin, Kay Holt and husband Chuck, Dr. Brett Odum, Dr. Ryan Shao, the staff of 4 West at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and the staff at Wellmont Cancer Institute at Island Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wellmont Cancer Institute, 349 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201 or charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Greg and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.