Doyle Gene Bland

Survivors include two sons, Boyce Bland of Gray and Brian Bland and wife, Tammy of Johnson City; also a special friend, Wanda Martin of Johnson City.

Graveside services for Mr. Bland will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating.

For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Erwin Health Care Center and to Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.