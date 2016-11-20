Willie Mae Barnett

Funeral services for Mrs. Barnett will be conducted at 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in the chapel of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, give thanks to others by dropping a little extra into the bell ringer’s red kettle of the Salvation Army or purchasing a specially designated pre-packaged food bag from Food City to benefit local food banks.

