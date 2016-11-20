Willie Mae Barnett
November 20, 2016
It was a good life for Willie Mae Barnett beginning on January 1, 1922 and continuing into eternal life at Agape Nursing Center with a new glorified body given by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 19, 2016. She was a good daughter, the youngest child of Carlie and Eva Campbell as well as a good sister to her three brothers (Walter, Thurman, Reece) and her three sisters (Gladys, Bessie, Lurlie). She was a good wife for 42 years to her beloved husband and father of her children, Vester James Barnett. She was a good friend to her long-time buddy, Zella Marie Henderson. All of whom welcomed her to a heavenly home with her Father God, with a grand reunion of these and other loved ones that had completed their good life. Willie Mae was a steadfast, caring and independent lady that enjoyed “keeping house,” surrounding her home with flowers, reading and being on the go. She took pride in her two sons and was a good mother and mother-in-law to James Allen Barnett and his beloved Judy and Vester Robin Barnett and his beloved wife Vickie. She was a good aunt to several nephews and nieces, a good neighbor and special to her Agape family of residents and staff. Happy are all to mourn the good life of Willie Mae Barnett for she belonged to and was in awe of the fear of God. Yes, it was a good life, a good, good life. Her family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Agape Nursing Center for living up to their name with continuous outpouring of agape love and to Caris Healthcare for being a blessing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Barnett will be conducted at 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in the chapel of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, give thanks to others by dropping a little extra into the bell ringer’s red kettle of the Salvation Army or purchasing a specially designated pre-packaged food bag from Food City to benefit local food banks.
