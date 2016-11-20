Warren K Broyles

He was born in Washington County, the third child of Dean Chase and Nannie Katherine Dunbar Broyles.

He was educated at Washington College Academy in Limestone Tennessee. He went on to receive his BS degree from East Tennessee State University.

In 1967 he was married to the former Carolyn Foster at Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin, TN. They have two children.

Mr. Broyles was the founder of Mountain Empire Oil Company, Inc./Roadrunner Market. He started the company in 1977 and worked every day for the next 39 years to make the company a success. Because of his humble background he would start early and stay late in order to fulfill his dream of establishing and maintaining a prosperous company. He was a generous and intelligent man who was well read and always interesting to talk to. However, all his success and accolades were a distance second to his love for his children and grandchildren. They were his joy. He believed, “It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings.” He lived his faith quietly, always mindful to give God credit for his success and his beloved family.

He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Carolyn; his son Ryan and his wife Anne of Johnson City; a daughter Kelly and her husband A. R. Rhea of Jonesborough; and two grandchildren; Caroline and Jack Rhea. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers; Donald, Harold and Max Broyles and one sister, Sharon (Broyles) Fellars.

A funeral service for Warren Broyles will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in the Central Baptist Church of Johnson City with the Rev. Dr. Ron Murray officiating. Music will be under the direction of Tony Martin. The family will greet friends in the welcome center of the Central Baptist Church following the funeral service. A private interment will be in the Broyles Family Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be; A R Rhea, Jack Rhea, Preston Perry, John Kelly, Billy Broyles, and Bob Orfield. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in memory of Mr. Broyles be made to the United Way of Washington County, 926 West Oakland Ave., Suite 214, Johnson City, TN 37604.

