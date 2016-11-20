JOHNSON CITY - Rev. James F. Garland, 84, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2016, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Garland was born on September 8, 1932, the son of the late R.C. and Sarah (Estep) Garland. Mr. Garland was a lifelong resident of the area and worked in a variety of jobs, but answered the calling of our Lord as a Pastor of Faith By The Word of God Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN. Mr. Garland’s children remember his mission in life was to teach and preach the Word of the King James version of the Bible.

Mr. Garland is survived by his sons, Byron (and wife, Peggy) Garland, Limestone,TN, Keith (and wife, Dremma) Garland, Elizabethton, TN, Greg (and wife, Georgia) Garland, Johnson City, TN, and Abe Garland, Limestone, TN; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friend, Lucy Greer, Johnson City, TN; and Matt Kuberka, a very special friend of both Abe and Mr. Garland. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dillie, his sons, Darrell and Charles, his daughter, Rosemary, and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at 2:00 pm, at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, with Rev. Kenny Whaley and Rev. Mark Fowler officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Garland, Chad Barr, Ken Willis, Ray Shelton, Jay Hoilman, and Matt Kuberka, and Honorary Pallbearers, Gary Cole, Tommy Vaughn, Ed Stalcup, Dennis Housewright, Rev. Bobby Stout, and the Deacons of Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church where Mr. Garland most recently attended. Family and friends will meet at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services in Johnson City at 1:00 pm to process to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Dr. Hoover and the staff of the 2300 floor Johnson City Medical Center, and the Franklin Woods ER staff. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting our website, www. tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is serving the family.