Ray V. Odom

Mr. Odom will be remembered as a loving God fearing Christian man. He was a lifelong member of Locust Street Church of Christ. In 1959 he became a Medical Engineer where he was employed with Memorial Hospital which later became Johnson City Medical Center up to his retirement in 1988. He had spent his retired years working construction, landscaping, and helping others. Ray had a passion for putting others before himself. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing music with the Country Classics in which he was a member for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Donald Ray Odom and wife Marilyn of Gray, daughter, Ellen Gale Odom of Johnson City, and son, Allen Dale Odom and wife Vicki of Johnson City, two brothers, Eddie Odom of Roan Mountain, and Bealer Odom of Rutledge, one sister, Gracie Parsons of Lenoir NC, several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to give a gracious thank you to the Amedysis Hospice staff who provided excellent care and outstanding support during this difficult time. Also for the prayers, food, love given by everyone.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Tuesday 22, 2016 from 4-7PM. A Celebration of Life Service will occur on Wednesday 23, 2016 at 11:00AM in The Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Barry Blackburn officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30PM at Tri-Cities Memory Gardens. Loving friends and family will serve as pallbearers. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Shriners Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Society, or St. Judes.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.