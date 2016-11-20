Mrs. Fornada “Nada” Allen

Mrs. Allen was born in Madison County, North Carolina, daughter of the late Guy and Delitha Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon Allen, son Randy Allen, brothers Jack and Vance Blankenship, and sisters Lula Shelton and Eula Shelton.

Mrs. Allen was a Christian and loving mother.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Taylor of Johnson City; son, Shane Allen and wife Heather of Jonesborough; grandchildren Heath Taylor and wife Brandi, Cora Allen, and Silas Allen; great grandchildren Mason Taylor, Hadley Taylor, Rhett Taylor, and Dax Taylor; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Joan Bible, Dinah Stewart, and Susan Scott.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 5:00-7:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Mrs. Allen’s funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.

Mrs. Allen’s graveside service will be Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 11:00 AM at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Allen family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821