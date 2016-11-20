logo

Mary Joyce Bachman

November 17, 2016

Mary Joyce Bachman a loving mother and devoted grandmother, passed away November 17, 2016. She was born in Birmingham , AL., November 2, 1947 and was a retired employee of Belk department store. Mary Joyce was loved by her family and was taken good care of by her sisters and nieces. She was the daughter of the late Beatrice Brown Bailey (Granny B) and Robert Waymond Bailey(Slim) and sister of the late Wyndle "Winnie" Odem.

Mary Joyce is survived by Siblings: Phillip Lyman, Waymond R. Bailey, Margaret Easterly “Sugar”, Katie Bailey Haynes, and Annie Smith. Her daughter, Wilmeka 'Meka' Bachman, one Grandchild; Ava Bachman Glenn and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Goddaughter Love' Powell. Good friends Connie Bradley and Evelyn Debro. Sister (niece) Chariah Hendricks.

The Celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013. www. birchettemortuary.com