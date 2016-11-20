John Ledford

John was born in Elizabethton, the son of the late Walley Clyde and Sylvia Cole Ledford.

John worked for North American Rayon Corp. for 27 years before his retirement. He was also a housepainter and an avid fisherman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ledford; nephew, Matt Ledford; and two infant sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Deborah Ledford, and her two children, Michael George Archer and wife Angela, of Jonesborough, and Rebecca Groves and her fiancé Casey Honeycutt, of Asheville, NC; two brothers, Clyde “Pete” Ledford and his wife Leona and Lonnie Gene Ledford and his wife Becky, all of Elizabethton; nephews, David, Michael, and Daniel Ledford; grandsons, William Fox, Shannon Fox, and Timothy Fox II; great grandson Bentley Morgan Fox; many other beloved family members; and his favorite pet and constant companion, Scooter.

In accordance with John’s wishes, there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 706 1st St., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Previous publication mistakenly listed First Christian Church of Elizabethton as the donee for memorials and the family wishes to express their sincerest apologies to both churches and anyone who might have already sent memorials.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Shipley and nurse Jamie, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and in-home care staff, and Mediserve Medical Equipment. A very special thank you goes to Mountain States Hospice staff and nurses for their exceptional compassion and care.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ledford family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Ledford family. (423) 282-1521