Curtis Mike Brown

DURHAM, NC - Curtis Mike Brown, 58, of Durham, NC, formerly of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2016, in Durham. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, with funeral services following at 8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com