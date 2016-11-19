logo

Theodore J. (Ted) Danzer passed away in Las Vegas, NV on October 24th, 2016. Ted was born in Ravenna, Ohio on May 6, 1966. At the age of three his family moved to Johnson City, TN. Ted graduated from Daniel Boone High School and ETSU. As a member of ROTC he was commissioned 2nd LT. After attending Air Assault School, Armor School and Ranger Course he was assigned to Erlangen, Germany for 3 years. While in Germany his unit was deployed to Desert Storm where he commanded M1A1 Tanks. He was awarded the Bronze Star // Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award)// Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award)// National Defense Service Medal/ / Southeast Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Star// Army Service Ribbon// Overseas Service Ribbon// Kuwait Liberation Medal// Parachutist Badge/ Ranger Tab. After returning to Germany he was promoted to 1st LT. During his tenure in Germany he was promoted to the rank of CPT and made Commander of the base in Erlangen and closed that base which had been there since WWII. On returning to the States he was transferred to Fort Huachuca, AZ to attend school for Military Intelligence.

Upon deciding on civilian life he moved to Nevada to work selling and setting explosives for the surface gold mining industry. Wanting to live in a bigger city he moved to Las Vegas where he went to work for Pfizer, earning Rookie of the year for his first year. His last job was with Blackstone Medical where he was a Regional Training Manager not only training the sales force but ran cadaver labs training physicians how to use his company’s spinal implants. He travelled all of the US and internationally which he loved.

He was an avid Sky Diver completing over 900 jumps, loved playing golf in the desert and enjoyed skeet shooting and mountain biking.

Ted is survived by his parents Bob and Cathy Danzer of Huntsville, Al, a sister Debra and her husband Kevin Farthing, a nephew Devin Farthing, and a niece Julia Farthing all of Seneca, SC.

Interment will be at Mountain Home at a later date.