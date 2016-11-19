Theodore J. (Ted) Danzer

Upon deciding on civilian life he moved to Nevada to work selling and setting explosives for the surface gold mining industry. Wanting to live in a bigger city he moved to Las Vegas where he went to work for Pfizer, earning Rookie of the year for his first year. His last job was with Blackstone Medical where he was a Regional Training Manager not only training the sales force but ran cadaver labs training physicians how to use his company’s spinal implants. He travelled all of the US and internationally which he loved.

He was an avid Sky Diver completing over 900 jumps, loved playing golf in the desert and enjoyed skeet shooting and mountain biking.

Ted is survived by his parents Bob and Cathy Danzer of Huntsville, Al, a sister Debra and her husband Kevin Farthing, a nephew Devin Farthing, and a niece Julia Farthing all of Seneca, SC.

Interment will be at Mountain Home at a later date.