Ruth was the consummate "Steel Magnolia." She was strong, independent minded, intuitive, kind, intellectually inquisitive, and famous for her ability to forge lifelong friendships with people of distinctly diverse backgrounds and opinions. She deeply appreciated the arts, was an accomplished amateur painter herself and member of the Shady Oaks Garden Club. She was a woman of quiet spirituality whose faith sustained her. Ruth was dedicated to community involvement, tirelessly volunteering for and supporting various local worthy causes including Dawn of Hope Development Center, Oakland Park Children's Home and Girl Scouts of America.

Ruth was a charter member and first elected president of the Johnson City Woman's Club, whose mission and members held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her three children and their much beloved spouses John Paul, Edgar Sherrod and Tonda Jackson Rawls, she is survived by four loving grandchildren, Laura and Amanda Sherrod, and Madison and Jack Rawls each of whom brought her great joy.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to National Epilepsy Foundation

8301 Professional Place, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785 800-213-5821 http://www.epilepsy.com/

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 800-932-2423 http://www.ccfa.org/

The family of Ruth Matthews Rawls will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on December 17, 2016, at Morris- Baker with a memorial service celebrating Ruth's life immediately following.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Rawls family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Rawls family. (423) 282-1521