Ronnie Eugene “Beetlejuice” Byrd

Ronnie was a veteran, a bachelor and a construction worker. He was best known for his kindness and his humor.

He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Mitchell, father Chester Byrd, Step-Father Guy Greer, two sisters, Linda Petrone, and Carolyn Morgan, a brother Ernest ‘Leroy’ Byrd and a step-brother, Kenneth Greer. He leaves behind a sister Frances Davis, Woodbine, MD, a brother Wayne ‘Allen’ Byrd of Tarboro, NC, a half-brother Gary Byrd, Baltimore, MD., two step sisters Pat Eunis, Johnson City, TN. and Penny Belanger, Greenville, TN., and one step brother Gary Greer, Jonesborough, TN., as well as nine nieces, four nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a special friend, Nakia Shipley of Johnson City, TN. and his beloved dog “Beast”.

Ronnie’s interment will be held Nov. 23rd at 11:30am at the Mountain Home’s veteran’s cemetery. A graveside service will be held for his family and friends.