Reva Grigsby Gouge

Mrs Gouge was born November 3, 1920 in Nicklesville, VA and was a resident of Jonesborough, TN before moving to Nashville in 2010. She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church. She was a retired beautician.

Mrs Gouge was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Whitten and Leota Verona Grigsby; her husband Roy Gouge, her sister Norma Vance, and a daughter, Melanie Bryant. Survivors include two daughters, Myra Bryant, Kingsport and Pamela McDonagh Nashville; one sister Vera and Gent of Merced, CA; two step-sons and daughters-in-law, Frank & Sue Gouge and Larry & Carol Gouge, all of Bristol; step-daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Jack Shepherd, Bluff City; two grandchildren, Kimberly Stamper Lombard, IL and Kevin Stamper and wife, Kathy, Kingsport;two great-grandchildren Jackie and Anna Stamper.

