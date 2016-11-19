Rev. Roy J. Cooper

Rev. Cooper was a member of the Jack’s Creek Freewill Baptist Minister’s Conference, and held the distinction of being the oldest preacher in years of service and age. He had preached in and pastored many churches in Tennessee and North Carolina for over fifty years. He was the Honorary Pastor at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, where he was a member, and until recently was preaching revivals, most recently in Buladean, NC.

Roy was married to the love of his life, Edna Wiseman Cooper for sixty five years in January 2017.

Rev. Cooper had a wonderful sense of humor, and could tell jokes for hours and keep you laughing. His favorite joke was “Did you know all the bears left Pigeon Forge?”, there was a sign that said, “Bear Left!”

He adored his family and they adored him and they are left to cherish his memory, including his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Edna Wiseman Cooper, three children, Jane Ann Williams, and her husband, Terry; Shirley Sutphin, and her special friend, Fransco Garland; Jim Cooper, and his wife, Donna, all of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Terri White, and her husband, Brad; Jessica Lyle, and her husband, Mickey; Bridgett Wine, and her husband, Scott; four great-grandchildren, Noah Trivette, Aaron Thornburg, Audrey and Aiden Lyle, two brothers-in-law and their wives: Lloyd and Beulah Wiseman, John B. and Virginia Wiseman.

A service to honor the life of Rev. Roy Cooper will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at 7:00 PM at Keystone Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Laws, Rev. Bill Greer, Rev. Terry Richardson, and Rev. Terry Jones, officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday at the church beginning at 3:00 PM and continue until the service hour. A special presentation of the Christian Flag will be presided by Rev J.C. Sheets, and Rev. Junior McKinney. A Graveside and Committal service will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Charlie Trivette officiating. Active pallbearers will be David Cooper, Mickey Lyle, Scott Wine, Noah Trivette, Sam Callahan, Ron Street, Jim Yelton, and Doug Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Jack’s Creek Free Will Baptist Minister’s Conference and their wives, and all other ministers, along with David Carter, Joey Callahan, Gene Deloach, Bud Gobble, Randy Lyons, Arnold Trent, and Hugh Walker. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the medical staff that cared for Roy during his illness.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremations Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cooper family during this difficult time.