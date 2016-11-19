logo

ELIZABETHTON - David Wayne Sellers, 65, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2016 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a Carter County native. David was a 1969 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was a Professional Photographer. David graduated from the Winona School of Photography in Chicago. He had operated David Sellers Photography for 30 years. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he had taught the Coed-4 Sunday School Class for several years. He was a member of the Elizabethton Golf Course. He loved music and had played in a band for a number of years. He was preceded in death by his mother: Beverly Ann Crowe Sellers, a sister: Debra Kay Taylor and a nephew Jeff Taylor.

Survivors include Two Children: Dillon Wayne Sellers and his fiancé’ Brittany Lawson, Elizabethton and Briana Faith Stout and Zachary Cornely, Johnson City. One Grandson: Waylon Eugene Sellers. His father: Paul Sellers, Elizabethton. A Sister: Melody Ann Holt and husband Robert Lee, Bristol, Tn. Three Nephews Hunter Lee Holt, Payton McKenzie Holt including a special nephew: Jason Taylor and his wife Carrie and their son Tucker Taylor. His special friend: Linda Stout Jenkins, A special cousin: Steve Sellers.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Joe Sorah officiating. Honorary Ministers will be: Dr. Kenneth Jordan and Rev. Dean Smith. Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday November 22, 2016 in Highland Cemetery. Music will be provided by Terry Lewis. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday will be: Kenneth Dugger, Richard “Jarfly” Dugger, Mark Gray, Wayne “Red” Buckles, Chris Tidwell and Ron Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tommy Horton, Curt Horner, Joe Sluder, Albert “Pete” Taylor, Mark Gray and friends at Elizabethton Golf Course and his church family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to go to the cemetery.

