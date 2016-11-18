Rev. Roy J. Cooper

JOHNSON CITY - Rev. Roy J. Cooper, 88, of Johnson City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 18, 2016, at Johnson City Medical Center. The family will greet friends at the home until services are scheduled. A full obituary will run in the Sunday, November 20, 2016 edition of the Johnson City Press.