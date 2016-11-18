Mr. John G. “Johnny” Hamilton, Jr.

Mr. Hamilton was a member of Gray Station Baptist Church and was saved at the age of nine. He was an avid reader, enjoyed football and loved to travel. During his career he worked for TRW, as well as Berry Wholesale Drug Company and Chapman Drug Company where he worked as a pharmaceutical salesman. He was retired from the City of Lebanon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of fifty-three years, Sandra Faye McCaleb Hamilton, Johnson City; a daughter, Cheryl “Lynn” Hamilton, Lebanon, TN; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Thompson, and her husband, Joe; a nephew, Steve Thompson; niece, Julie Lankford, and her husband, Mike; cousin, Jim Bates and his wife, Carolyn; many other nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. His cherished pet, Princess also survives. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all of them.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Hamilton will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at 4:00 PM at the Gray Station Baptist Church with Rev. Arden Taylor officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church Praise Team. The family will gather at the church from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday to share memories and visit with friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Lori Gravens, Christy (Trent) Russell, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford, James Aderhold; P.A., Dr. Carmina Garcia, David Knechtel; N.P., Dr. Charles Famoyin, Sarah Hammons; N.P, and the medical staff of the Johnson City Medical Center, who cared for Mr. Hamilton and his family with love and compassion.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may send keepsakes to the family or make donations to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Hamilton family. Office, 423-610-7171, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.