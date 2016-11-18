Mr. James (Jim) Franklin Guire

Mr. Guire was born February 11, 1935 in Greene County. He was the son of the late Roby and Abbie Hall Guire. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Norton Davis, two brothers, Roby Junior Guire and Arthur Guire, a niece, Darlene Shelton and a nephew, Paul Norton.

He was a very compassionate man. He was a farmhand for local farmers in the community.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Louise Shelton (Hugh), Limestone, Helen Norton, Greeneville and Rosie McKenney, Rockford, Illinois; one brother, Jack Guire, Johnson City; uncle, Joe Norton, Greeneville; and several nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Johnson City Medical Center, ETSU Physicians and Four Oaks Healthcare Center for the wonderful loving care given to James.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, November 20, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor funeral Home.

Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, November 21, 2016 at Mt. Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Powers and Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family request friends meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am Monday to go in procession to cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses, c/o Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home P.O. Box 98 Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Guire family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821