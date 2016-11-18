In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bertha Moreland, who raised him; an uncle, Robert Moreland and a cousin he considered as a brother, Bobbie Deal. Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Larry Moreland and wife Becky, Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Olivia Grace Moreland and Evan Wayne Moreland, both of Elizabethton; a sister, Lois Ann Sanders, Johnson City; his fiance’, Shirley Sanders, of the home; the following cousins who he considered as brothers and sisters, Betty D. Bradley, Carol Beeler, Roger Deal, Sonny Deal, Greg Moreland and Gene Moreland and his special friends, John Rash, June Rash, Josh Miller, Sarah Dingus and Anthony Buck.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Charlie Moreland will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 20, 2016 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the funeral service.

The Elizabethton City Police Department will serve as Honor Guard. Masonic services will be under the direction of the Dashiell Masonic Lodge 238 F&AM.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:45 A.M. Monday, November 21, 2016 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be members of the Elizabethton City Police Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Deal, Sonny Deal, David Beeler, Danny Deal, Gene Moreland and Greg Moreland. Everyone will meet at the funeral home at 9:45 A.M. on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Moreland family. Office: (423) 543-5544.