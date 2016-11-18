Maude Geraldine Metcalf

Survivors include her children, Jay Alan Robinson, Tereasa Sharon White and husband, Rickey, Kenneth Edward Robinson all of Johnson City, Ricky Paul Robinson of Texas and Sheila Joyce Lawson and Steve of Piney Flats; four step-children, Carl Metcalf of Mountain City, Tim Metcalf and wife, Tommie Sue, Alma Metcalf and Howie Metcalf all of Johnson City; four sisters, Dolores Austin of Jonesborough, Rose Marie Crumley, Elva Hodges and Audrey Faye Cox and husband, James all of Johnson City; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Metcalf will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor James “Buddy” Cretsinger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. 423-928-2245