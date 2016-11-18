Jessie R. Davis, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years: Norma Virginia Matherly Davis, One Son: Craig (Connie) Davis, One Daughter: Yvonne (Bill) Shoun. One Daughter-in-law: Denice Davis. 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel,

212 North Main Street, Elizabethton, TN. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted following the funeral service. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

