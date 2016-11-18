Jessie R. Davis, Jr.
HAMILTON, OHIO - Jessie R. Davis, Jr., 91, Hamilton, Ohio formerly of Butler, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016 in the VA Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. Born, April 9, 1925 in Lansing, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Jessie & Belle Ham Davis. He served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946 in the European Theater. Junior was a proud Union Ironworker of Local # 372, Cincinnati, Ohio for 65 years, retiring in 1985 in Ohio then moved to Butler. He was a 32nd degree Mason, was a member of Roan Creek Masonic Lodge # 679. Junior was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church, Butler. He loved his hobbies of raising cattle and bee keeping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Jessie R. III and Gary V., and three brothers: Warren G., Miles and Steven.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years: Norma Virginia Matherly Davis, One Son: Craig (Connie) Davis, One Daughter: Yvonne (Bill) Shoun. One Daughter-in-law: Denice Davis. 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel,
212 North Main Street, Elizabethton, TN. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted following the funeral service. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
