Janice Ruth Pierson Goodman

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Sunday, November 20, 2016 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg with burial at Ott Cemetery in Branchville, S.C. Rev. Joe Veeder will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Patrick Vallentine, Paul Edward Bozard, Paul Proveaux, Charles Pierson. Mrs. Goodman was born on October 1, 1949 in Johnson City, TN.

She was the daughter of the late Howard Goodman and the late Stella Price Goodman. She was predeceased by the father of her children, John Pierson; a special friend, Eugene (Bubba) Kemmerlin; step-mother, Arlee Goodman; a daughter, Janet Pierson Gartman; a granddaughter, Beverly Valentine; brother, Wilburn Goodman and a sister Ida Hensley. Survivors include 2 daughters, Toni (Jeff) Rickborn of Orangeburg and Tammy Pierson of Cordova; a son, John (Lesa) Pierson, Jr. of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Paul Bozard, Joe Allen Gartman, Paul (Judy) Proveaux, Patrick Vallentine, Kimberly McDonald, Caleb Pierson, Aaron Pierson, Kaitlin Pierson and Andrew Pierson; great-grandchildren, Kendal Proveaux, Greenlee Proveaux, Paul Proveaux, Anthony Proveaux, Mya Bozard, Emanuel Bozard, Carolin McDonald and Summer McDonald; a brother, Kenneth E. Goodman of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Francis Waldrop of Greenville, TN, Fannie Sue Litchfield of S.C., Martha Veeder of Johnson City, TN, Peggy Oliver of Johnson City, TN, Linda Johnson of Atloskie, N.C. and Barbara Goodman of Johnson City, TN; and a number of nieces and nephews of Johnson City and Greenville, TN; North Carolina and Virginia.

Friends may call at the residence of Toni and Jeff Rickborn or the residence of Tammy Pierson. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115