Dr. Gordon W Gray

Dr. Gray was a native of Greeneville, Tennessee and had lived in Jonesborough, Tennessee for several years prior to moving to Sarasota. He was the son of the late Earl Gray and the late Barbara and Andrew Metcalf. Prior to retirement, Dr. Gray was professor at Clemson University.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Gray was preceded in death by: two brothers, Phil Gray and Andy Metcalf, his first wife, Velma Gray and an infant daughter.

Survivors are: his wife, Sandra Gray; his step-son Allen Johnson & wife Sharon; his siblings and their families - Buddy Gray, Peggy Palmer, Doug Gray, Judy Johnston, John Metcalf, Marjorie Darnell and Joe Metcalf. Special friends: Donnie Bowen and Wynn Elrod

At his request, Dr. Gray was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Greeneville, Tennessee.