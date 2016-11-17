M. David Galloway

RICHMOND, KY - M. David Galloway, 59, of Winchester, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2016 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Boonesboro Cemetery in Winchester, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com