Justin Lee Behrer

Family and friends have often described Justin as hilarious, one of the smartest people they knew, and always uplifting to everyone around him. Above all else, Justin's greatest love was his two gorgeous daughters.

Survivors include: two daughters, Paitience and Harmony Behrer (Johnson City); Parents, Lynn and Tracey Behrer and Linda and Charlie Gregory (all of Johnson City); one brother, Chris Behrer and wife Hannah (Statesville, NC), one sister, Michelle Davis (Johnson City), four stepbrothers, Ben Elrod (Johnson City), Brad Gregory (Manassas, VA), Bryan Gregory (Saint Joseph, MO) and David Gregory (Johnson City); many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins.

A celebration of Justin's life will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Everyone is asked to meet at the mausoleum chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Financial Management Branch, National Institute on Drug Abuse, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 5102 Bethesda, MD 20892. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Behrer family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Behrer family. (423) 282-1521