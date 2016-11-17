2nd Timothy: 4-7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

HAMPTON - John Paul Yeslinek, 95, Hampton, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the residence of Buddy & Elizabeth Street. A native of Iowa City, Iowa, he was a son of the late John & Anna Cheapa Yeslinek, he had lived in Carter County since 2006. He was retired from the United States Marine Corps after 30 years of service. He received the rank of Gy Sgt. He served in World War II, The Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era. Mr. Yeslinek lived in Florida for several years where he was employed as a Lab Tech with the City of Oldsmar, Florida. He had lived with his nephews, Buddy & Elizabeth Street for the past two years. His dog pepper was his great companion and comforter during this time. She was what you call a lap dog with lots of hugs and kisses for him. John was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, his wife Cecelia Street Yeslinek, Step-daughters, Geneva (GiGi) Odom and Mary Lou Eheart and three grandchildren. He attended Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. John loved his Pastor Brother Bobby Stout and Brother Mark Fowler. He loved to hear the JC Honeycutt & friends singing group ministering to him in song. He loved to give gifts to his friends.

Survivors include his son-in-law: Eugene Odom. Two step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren. His special nephew and wife Buddy & Elizabeth Street, Hampton, and Jim Baker and wife Ernestine, Johnson City. A special niece: Hedi and husband Don Hebert, Louisiana and several other nieces & Nephews.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Pastor Mark Fowler and Bro. Buddy Street officiating. Inurnment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Yeslinek family