Henry T. “Bud” Taylor

Survivors include a son: David Glen Taylor, Bryson City, North Carolina. A granddaughter: Jordan E. Taylor. Three Sisters: Shelby Jean Boothe, Buchanan, Virginia, Geneva Ann Bolings of Florida and Pat Sigman, Elizabethton. His former wife: Trula Arrants. Six nieces & nephews: His special friends: Ronnie & Judy Caldwell, Elizabethton. Three Step-Sons: Teddy, Randy & Joey Cunningham. Three Special Step-Grandsons: Tyler, Mitchell & Brady Cunningham.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery, Butler. Active Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Caldwell, Dwight Rasnick, Mike Phillips, Jordan McKinney, Joey Cunningham and Mitchell Cunningham. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Secure-Tac. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family