Terry Wayne Knight

Mr. Knight was born August 2, 1965, in Greenville, TN to the Clifford and Thelma Cousin Knight. He was a native of the Telford Community and had lived all his life there. Mr. Knight was a very loving father and kind hearted friend to all.

Mr. Knight is preceded in death by his mother Wanda Cousin Knight.

In addition to his father Clifford P. Knight those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Chrissy and Tara Knight; sister, Sherry and husband Danny Rhoton; brother, Jason Knight and niece Brittany Grindstaff.

