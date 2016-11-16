Robert Lee Sutphin

He was retired from the Sanitation Department, City of Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Jackie Lee Sutphin and by infant twin daughters.

Survivors include four Children: Lisa Shortt and husband Joey, Johnson City, Tammy Lynn Buck and husband Randy, Elizabethton, Royce Sutphin and wife Claudella and Tyler Lambert all of Blountville. Several Grand and great grandchildren. A daughter-in-law: Teresa Sutphin. One Sister and six brothers.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Steve Waycaster officiating. Interment will follow in the Sparks Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sutphin family